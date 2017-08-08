Caldwell CONNIE HUNTER 819-506-4011 news@theequity.ca

The Norway Bay Historical Society will have a day of touring five cottages in Norway Bay to celebrate Canada’s 150th. This will take place on Aug. 19. Tickets can be bought at Henderson’s Store in Norway Bay, or if they don’t have any left you can get them from Diane Wilson.

It won’t be long before we will have the Shawville Fair which is always a fun place to go.

This past week I have been staying with my grand-daughter Emily while her parents are in Newfoundland. It has been so much fun but I must admit I am more of a country girl.

On Aug. 4, my Westie Bella had four beautiful pups. Both mom and pups are doing well.

My nephew Tommy Sharpe, his wife Sarah and little Alex are touring Iceland. From the pictures I have seen it is an amazing trip.

I really can’t believe how this summer is flying by, in no time at all it will be fall. I find there is so much to do before the end of summer, like looking after the garden and flowers. We would like to build a lean-to for our horses.

In September I will be going out to see my sister Ruth in Alberta. It was a surprise birthday gift from my daughter Natasha. It will be so nice to see her but I might want to bring her home but I won’t.

