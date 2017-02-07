Caldwell CONNIE HUNTER 819-506-4011

Even though Groundhog Willie says there’s only six more weeks of winter we are really starting to get the snow and colder weather.

I talked to both my sisters Ruth and Susan this past weekend. Susan has a bad cold and Ruth is doing well. She is moving into what they call a lodge in Alberta. She has told me it’s a really nice place which I am glad to hear but if she doesn’t like it she can always come back home as she has a home here anytime.

