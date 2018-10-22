Caldwell CONNIE HUNTER 819-647-4700

I want to wish Linda Dorzek a happy birthday. I have known this lady all my life and I wish her a good day.

I went for a bike ride yesterday as it was such a beautiful day and I was glad that I did. I went down to the railroad tracks at Kevin Hannaberry’s and I decided that I would go down the trail on the tracks towards Shawville. As I was going along I noticed a nice park bench and a picnic table with even a bike rack to put your bicycle in if you want to take a break along the way. There was even an outhouse. I was pleasantly surprised. I met a gentleman biking from Shawville. What a lovely trail with all the leaves on the trees.

I surprised myself and made it all the way to Shawville but I found out what kind of shape I’m in but the more you do it the better shape you will get in. As we get older we have to keep our legs stronger. What happens to a lot of seniors is that they get into the habit of just sitting around and not exercising enough and eventually they have trouble with their feet and legs.

I guess we are soon going to have marijuana legalized. I’m not sure what I think about this. I think it is the gateway for kids to get into bigger and better drugs and it’s just a way for the government to make more money. Cigarettes are causing lung cancer and I understand that pot smoking is even worse for the lungs.

I talked to my brother Peter in Canoe, B.C. He is doing well and is going to curl this winter. He is hiking about seven km and keeping in good shape in his retirement.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me