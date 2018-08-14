Caldwell CONNIE HUNTER 819-647-4700 news@theequity.ca

I hope everyone is having a good summer. It has been really hot, but nice.

I regret to say that I sold my two beautiful Morgans but they went to a nice, loving home not too far from me. So that’s the good news. It just got to be too much work for me. I miss them but have to remember that they are with good people and a little boy who loves them.

It was so nice, a week ago, to be invited to join the group of women who go to Pine Lodge to golf every Wednesday night. It is a nice course and we enjoyed nachos afterwards. It is a good way to get out and meet other people and get some exercise. It is so nice sitting out on the patio after and enjoying the beautiful view.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me