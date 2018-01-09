Caldwell CONNIE HUNTER 819-647-4700

Well, it has been a cold winter so far. We just had to get a load of wood as our wood we cut in 2014 is just running out.

Usually I go out cross country skiing but it has been too cold for that.

I can’t believe all the traffic that went by our place for the dog races on Ragged Chute Road. It is amazing that these people still participate in this cold weather.

If anyone wants to get into a trade I think we need someone in the Pontiac to fix appliances. My washer was broken for about three weeks. It took one place three times to come here and finally get it working. We need more people with experience.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me