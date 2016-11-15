Caldwell CONNIE HUNTER 819-957-4011

I was very sorry to hear that Emily McDowell has passed away. My mother used to go to her house and get her hair done.

I am glad to hear that hunting season is over. Now I don’t have to worry about riding my horse down the road.

I found out from my sister Ruth in Alberta that my brother Jerry got a deer and my sister-in-law also told me that their son Corey got one too.

