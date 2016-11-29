Caldwell CONNIE HUNTER 819-957-4011

Christmas will soon be here!
It was a nice Christmas parade this past weekend with all the local businesses helping out.
It will be nice next year to see my new little neighbour who was just born. That’s what Christmas is all about.
This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.
If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.
If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)
© 2016, ↑ THE EQUITY
Log in- Posts - Add New - Powered by WordPress - Designed by Gabfire Themes
You must be logged in to post a comment Login