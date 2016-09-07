Caldwell CONNIE HUNTER 819-957-4011

Hello folks, hope everyone is doing well.

It looks like the fall is coming upon us. The leaves are slowly changing and soon we will see a lot of beautiful fall colours. I noticed when I drive to work in Arnprior, Ont., at the top of the hill at Storyland Road and River Road, the beautiful view of the valley.

I would like to wish a few people the best who are going through some health issues right now, Dennis Findlay and Ellard Perry, etc. You never know when you are going to be diagnosed with cancer, heart issues, etc.

