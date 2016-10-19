Caldwell CONNIE HUNTER 819-957-4011 news@theequity.ca

It was a cold blustery weekend but I guess it is fall. We got our horse back home and finally found a farrier to come do their hooves.

Next week will be Timberland dog races. I intend to go see my little neighbour competing.

I had a call this week from my sister Susan from Belleville, Ont. and Ruth from Alberta. They are both are doing well. Ruth is still not smoking which is a big accomplishment for her.

