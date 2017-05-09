Caldwell CONNIE HUNTER819-506-4011

It looks more like Christmas instead of spring. I think everything is going to be delayed this year with all this rain which will probably mean a price increase in everything.

This has been the longest 10 days of my life with this gall bladder issue but luckily I got my ultrasound Monday, then I see the surgeon today.

I am still waiting for the markings for radiation treatment. I’m getting a little fed up with not feeling well. Hoping the other people that are going through the same thing are okay.

One thing I want to warn people with animals is that there seems to be a lot of ticks out there this year. I found two in the last week, one was sitting on my husband’s hand, the other was on my dog. The disease that you can get can cause a lot of medical problems like Lyme disease as I have seen many times in the labs I have worked in, so beware.

Relay for Life is fast approaching. If you can, please donate to a good cause as the more money received the more research they can do to fight this disease. Again, a big thank you to those that have helped me reach my goal. I have almost reached my goal. I am up to 70 per cent of making $1,500. There also will be a barbecue this Friday at Joanne’s Valu-mart for our team. Come one, come all to support us.

