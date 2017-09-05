Caldwell CONNIE HUNTER819-506-4011

Well, Shawville Fair is over for another year. I wanted to go but having gall bladder surgery recently I was in no shape to wander the fair grounds. Never go into an operation thinking it will be nothing. I thought I would only be in over night and ended up being in the hospital a week. I had every complication under the sun. I finally had my drain tube removed on Friday and I find I have no energy.

I want to thank a few people at the hospital for their compassion and excellent nursing skills, Ingrid Whittig, Rachel Emmerson who are excellent nurses and Paula for her kindness and compassion.

My nephew Tommy came to visit his parents this past weekend and to attend a friend’s funeral, also my daughter came up for the fair Friday night.

My little Westies are all getting big and are doing well.

