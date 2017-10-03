Caldwell CONNIE HUNTER819-506-4011

We are starting to get the fall weather. I just got back from Calgary and the leaves there have changed a lot more than ours but it is still beautiful there.

I just talked to my daughter Natasha who is doing a hair show in Edmonton, Alta. and she told me it was snowing out there so we are lucky, but it won’t be long.

