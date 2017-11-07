Caldwell CONNIE HUNTER819-506-4011

Welcome to another edition of the Caldwell notes. I haven’t been writing lately as I haven’t had much news but unfortunately yesterday on my way to vote I noticed fire trucks on Ragged Chute Road down by what used to be the railroad tracks and saw that Kevin Hannaberry’s house had burned down. What a shock! It was so sad to see this. It’s never nice to see that someone’s house has burned down. I still remember whenever our little barn burned down. It was a shock and it wasn’t even our house.

