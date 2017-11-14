Caldwell CONNIE HUNTER819-506-4011

Well, it won’t be long until Christmas. I went out this morning and put up some of my lawn ornaments and almost forgot about my notes.

My Westies and I went for a six kilometre walk on Sunday since it was such a beautiful day. We walked down to where Kevin Hannaberry’s house used to be and much to my surprise it is still smoldering a week later. Don’t forget the benefit party for Kevin on Dec. 1 at the town hall in Bristol. My brother Jerry is selling tickets. He was very lucky that he left that morning before it started to burn as I understand he is a very heavy sleeper.

