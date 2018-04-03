Caldwell CONNIE HUNTER819-647-4700

It is looking a lot like winter again. I hope that everyone had a nice Easter with family.

Sorry to hear about all the people passing away, first Hennie Lucas who used to be our neighbour, Margaret Davis who was special to our family when she was a sitter at the hospital, Donnie Knox who I went to school with and Arthur Carson. They will be missed by all.

My daughter Natasha came up for Easter which was so nice. She brought me a nice bouquet of flowers. It is always nice to see family.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me