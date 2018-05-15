Caldwell CONNIE HUNTER819-647-4700

I hope all the mothers out there had a nice Mother’s Day. One thing that makes Mother’s Day special is whenever the kids make it home. Diane Pirie had a lovely visit from her kids and grandchildren which was nice and they helped her with her chores.

Sorry to say my daughter Natasha couldn’t make it this year as she was in Niagara Falls, Ont. teaching hairdressers for Rusk how to cut and colour hair. Some times we have to work.

My granddaughter Emily was helping with the run in Ottawa for Dementia.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me