Caldwell CONNIE HUNTER819-647-4700

I can’t believe that we are into June already. We had the township here washing our our street last week. Maybe it will keep down the dust. I still remember when I was a kid and they would put oil on the roads to keep down the dust. One day, Jack Boyd and his boys decided they would use old oil in a big truck to do this. I still remember when his son was at the back of the big container on the back of the truck and it shifted. He got stuck behind the container. It was terrible but thank God they got him out from behind.

