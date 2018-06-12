Caldwell CONNIE HUNTER819-647-4700

I moved my horses this past Friday to their home down the road from here, to their pasture for the summer thanks to my lovely neighbour Maria.

I wish I had wore my camera so I could have taken pictures as it would have been so nice watching the foal run with her tail in the air, she has turned out to be a lovely mare.

Speaking about my neigbour Maria, she has such lovely flower beds, with lots of perennials. Each year she goes outside and takes out all her weeds from her beds.

This lady at 95 puts the rest of us to shame.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me