Caldwell CONNIE HUNTER819-647-4700

Another week already, we are now in to the middle of June.

I talked to to my sister Ruth and her speech is a lot better and she is walking some with her walker .

Wishing Daisy Russet the best. I just found out she’s in the CAP in Shawville. I plan on visiting her. She is such a lovely lady and was always so good to my mother and Ruth.

My daughter Natasha is in Nova Scotia on business again with the company Rusk.

We got quite a wind storm the other day. I went down the next morning to check on my horses in the field and while I was walking down the field, I saw a deer on the other side of the fence.

