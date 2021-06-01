Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Marc Pieschke won three awards at the International Drug Free Athletics natural bodybuilding competition on May 15. He won second in the transformation category, first in the masters over-40 category and first in the open category of 18 and up. He is poised to compete at the international competition on June 5.
Highlight Sports 

Calumet bodybuilder wins big provincially, to compete at nationals

Emily Hsueh

EMILY HSUEH
QUEBEC May 15, 2021
A man and his muscles from Île du Grand Calumet are going up against some of the world’s most chiseled challengers after sweeping a national bodybuilding competition last month.
Marc Pieschke competed at the . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca