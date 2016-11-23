Campbell’s Bay bridge construction complete

Caleb Nickerson, THE EQUITY

Pontiac residents will be pleased that the bridge replacement in Campbell’s Bay that reduced Hwy. 148 to a single lane has been completed. The work started in 2015, but was delayed this summer due to a strike by engineers employed by the provincial government.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me