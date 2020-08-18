Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Campbell’s Bay new splash pad has been a community-driven project for several years, officially opening on Aug. 14. The splash pad is phase two in the village’s downtown parks improvement plan.
Campbell’s Bay celebrates new splash pad

STEPHEN RICCIO
CAMPBELL’S BAY
Aug. 14, 2020
Over 75 residents gathered at Campbell’s Bay RA grounds on Aug. 14 to celebrate the official opening of the village’s new splash pad, a project that . . .

