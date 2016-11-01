Campbell’s Bay “CHAMP” donates Canadian Army newsreels



Campbell’s Bay (Oct. 31, 2016) – Kylah Ferrigan, 13, of Campbell’s Bay, is proud to be part of Operation Legacy, in which members of The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program pass on the Remembrance message. Kylah presented Friends of St. Joseph’s Manor with a copy of the Canadian Army Newsreel DVDs which contain more than 20 hours of footage produced by the Canadian Army Film Unit during the Second World War. The footage documents Canadian troops in training and in battle, life behind the lines, as well as the efforts on the home front. Residents will watch a DVD each day, beginning on November 11, as part of their Remembrance Day activities. Pictured is Kylah, with staff of Friends of St. Joseph’s Manor.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me