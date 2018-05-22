Campbell’s Bay Golden Age Club – 2017-2018 dart league

The Campbell’s Bay Golden Age Club Dart League finished the season with a dinner and trophy night at the Bryson Lions Club on May 11.

Team trophies were awarded as follows:

Regular Season Champions – Team # 6, The Honey Buns with players Cedric Schleyer, Arthur Gravelle and Viola Hearty.

2018 Playoff Champions Trophy – Team # 6, The Honey Buns with players Cedric Schleyer, Arthur Gravelle and Viola Hearty.

