Campbell’s Bay LIZANNE KLUKE lwkluke@tlb.sympatico.ca

It was a quiet week.

The tall ships were in Brockville on the weekend Some couples from town made their way down there to see them. I was there once and they are very impressive. Too bad the weather Saturday was so miserable.

Congratulations go out to Jeremy (Chummer) Frost and Isabelle Labine who were married Saturday. I am quite sure it was quite a party. The Frosts and Sloans always party hardy and have a great time.

The McGahern family in recognition of their father’s bus lines being so well represented on the mural, gave a nice donation to the municipality for our projects. It was very generous indeed and I personally, and on behalf of the committee, want to thank them.

All the activities for fall have resumed so we really get back to normal in September, don’t we?

The International Plowing Match starts this week so I am sure a lot of the Pontiac people will be making their way to southern Ontario to attend. Let’s hope the weather stays nice.

There is not much else to talk about so I will wish everyone celebrating a happy birthday and happy anniversary to those celebrating that special event in their lives and to all we wish good health.

