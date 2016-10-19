Campbell’s Bay LIZANNE KLUKE lwkluke@tlb.sympatico.ca

The Pontiac Chamber of Commerce held their awards gala Friday night in Bristol and one award went to Eric Pilon Construction from Campbell’s Bay for young entrepreneur. It was well deserved as he and his team work very hard. Congratulations to them.

Another young man from town has left for training in the Canadian Armed Forces, namely Derrick Morin, son of the late Ricky Morin and we wish him well.

Congratulations to Nathalie Chretien who is doing training work with Jean Pierre Pigeon at his office in Campbell’s Bay. She is certainly training with the best.

