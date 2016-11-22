Campbell’s Bay LIZANNE KLUKE lwkluke@tlb.sympatico.ca

Well, were you expecting that? Not me, I thought just a lot of hype and we will get a dusting of snow. Well I guess the weathermen are sometimes bang on. Some people literally went from sandals to snow boots overnight.

Well it has happened, the grocery store is closed. It has only been a week and we feel the repercussions already.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me