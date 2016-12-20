Campbell’s Bay LIZANNE KLUKE lwkluke@tlb.sympatico.ca

Nothing warms my heart more than to read on the front page of last week’s paper that an individual has been found guilty, fined and forbidden to ever own an animal for the rest of his life. Animal abuse is terrible, it should not happen. Don’t abuse them, give them away or turn them over to the shelters. They have no voice, they are dependent and anyone who owns a dog can tell you they can become your best friend with unconditional love and loyalty. Poetic justice would be if that someday, for some unknown reason, he would need facial reconstruction. Just had to put that out there.

