Campbell’s Bay: LIZANNE KLUKE lwkluke@tlb.sympatico.ca

Well, I am back and finally able to fill in some news.

Good news, the lights are finally a done deal and they were turned on Sunday at 6. p.m. I wanted to be there but I was totally snowed in and couldn’t get out of my yard. I saw a preview picture and I know they look nice. Less than two years from beginning to end our project is complete. We feel good about it and are very proud of having been part of this magnificent project.

A crowd of about 200 people gathered Saturday evening at the RA hall to have dinner and take part in the Miss Campbell’s Bay Pageant. We are proud to report a new Miss Campbell’s Bay has been crowned. Her name is Willow and she is kind of Hawaiian, South Pacific background, maybe old hippy style but beautiful with lovely blue eyes. She will make herself available for special occasions in town such as ribbon cutting and special occasions. If for any reason she can not complete her term she will be replaced by the first runner- up Miss Cinnamon Kisses who also did a fantastic job and is a beautiful girl with long black hair and very full red lips. If you need them they can be contacted through Mr. Terry Frost, President of the Lions Club.

