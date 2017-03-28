Campbell’s Bay LIZANNE KLUKE lwkluke@tlb.sympatico.ca

Well, I didn’t jinx it but someone did. The only good thing that dump of snow was for was to hide all the dodo’s my dog has left me over the winter. Now I am not reminded every day about the upcoming job with the wheelbarrow and dodo picker –upper, but it’s inevitable the snow will go away and the job will have to be done.

