Campbell’s Bay LIZANNE KLUKE lwkluke@tlb.sympatico.ca

All is well in town but we are sure due for a major clean up. It sure looks terrible when garbage is piled up in the street in front of a residence and it is not garbage day. It does not look good. There is lots of work to be done.

I never mentioned that our town foreman David Brown is off on sick leave. We certainly wish him the best and he is sorely missed by those who dealt with him on a regular basis. He is very knowledgeable indeed about things in town.

