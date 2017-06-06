Campbell’s Bay LIZANNE KLUKE lwkluke@tlb.sympatico.ca

We could not get rid of the snow, now, can’t get rid of the rain. For the second year in a row the mass at the cemetery was rained out and had to be held in the church, even so, had a good attendance.

I forgot to mention last week a birthday party was held at the RA Hall for Eileen Morin who celebrated a very significant birthday indeed, she turned 90 years old and still looks as youthful as ever, we send her our best wishes.

I had a visit with the McTiernan’s again on Friday as they were on their weekly visit in Campbell’s Bay and David really wishes to thank Raymond and Rose Shea for the special invitation and tickets he received from them to attend the 60th anniversary celebration of the Fire Department.

He and his sister and brother-in-law were honoured to be there and he is ever grateful to the municipality for the gift of his anniversary jacket he received. Dave’s heart will always remain in Campbell’s Bay and his sisters wish to thank everyone for always being so kind to him.

Saw a segment on the news that you should not let your 18-month-old spend too much time on a tablet or other devices as it will slow down their communicating and vocabulary skills. Are you kidding me? Eighteen months old and they can navigate a tablet? I have a hard time, and I am long past 18 months, what does that say about me?

There were more people moving around last week, it was quite active. People spending time at the cottages come into town to get away from the black flies and mosquitoes so they shop, that works very well for me.

We need to send out get well wishes to Jos. Morin who finally had his gallbladder surgery but he is doing well, and happy anniversary wishes to Bob and Lois Smith who celebrated their 50th and everyone else celebrating at this time we say congratulations and happy birthday to those having a birthday this week.

If anyone has news they would like to share please send me an email I will be happy to share. Still waiting for the lazy hazy days of summer and longing to get out on the river. Keep hoping it has to come.

