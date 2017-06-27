Campbell’s Bay LIZANNE KLUKE lwkluke@tlb.sympatico.ca

Well, if you think we have not received enough rain yet, hang on because there is more coming. Yuck! Anyway there is not much happening around town.

School is out and all children are happy and all parents are probably stressed, wondering what to do to keep them busy.

I did not realize the holiday was being honoured on Friday instead of Monday but we took Monday off at the store anyway.

