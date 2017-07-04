Campbell’s Bay LIZANNE KLUKE lwkluke@tlb.sympatico.ca

I hope everyone had a nice Canada Day. The weather certainly was not perfect but the celebrations went on as scheduled.

As there was no celebration in Campbell’s Bay we took in the festivities in Otter lake. For a small town they do very well at celebrating Canada Day. It was very well done and they got good participation. We enjoyed our time spent there. We took in some of the ball games on Sunday evening. It was the adult teams. It was very interesting and they get a good turn out of spectators. It was a nice way to spend a few hours on a Sunday evening.

