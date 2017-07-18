Campbell’s Bay LIZANNE KLUKE lwkluke@tlb.sympatico.ca

Well, if you are wondering where the tourists are, you have only to go to southern Quebec and cross over into New Brunswick and there they are. Motor homes, trailers, campers, motorcycles, cyclists, they are all over. It is very busy for sure. I wish we could have brought some home.

The weather there is basically same as here with water sitting in a lot of the fields. Everything is behind.

