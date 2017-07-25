Campbell’s Bay LIZANNE KLUKE lwkluke@tlb.sympatico.ca

Well, we finally got a nice weekend weatherwise. It was great for the Lions’ Jamboree in Shawville. We attended again this year and it was a great success. The Bowes Brothers performed on Sunday morning and were very good again this year. They had rain during their performance but it didn’t really dampen anyone’s spirits. Funny thing, it was raining in Shawville but I left right after the show and when I got to Bryson there was no rain at all and none in Campbell’s Bay either. It was totally dry here.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me