Campbell’s Bay LIZANNE KLUKE lwkluke@tlb.sympatico.ca

Well, here we are now into August. You can already feel the chill in the air in the evening. Where did the time go? We spend our time waiting on it.

Anyway I have some news to share. Derrick Morin, son of the late Ricky Morin, you may recall me telling you about his joining the Canadian Forces. Well I saw him last week as he was visiting in town. He has finished basic training and another course and is posted to Edmonton. He was leaving for his posting on Aug. 7. Good luck to him.

Father Ghislain has left for the Congo once again. He will be absent for the month of August. We wish him a safe journey.

I think my dog wants to be a townie. Our friends did some dog sitting for us on the weekend in town and when we brought her back home she would not get out of the truck. She sat there for an hour. I guess she likes the action in town.

Looks like there will be something starting in Maestro Jo’s building. Whatever it is, we will welcome it and wish them well.

The construction holiday is over so the trades people will be back on the job, for those waiting for that special job this is good.

The Ostrom family from Bryson has been struck with tragedy again. Sheldon, the son of Eldon and Grace, passed away last week at the age of 27. We send them our sincere condolences.

Our new park is moving along and we certainly hope it will be completed for the summer festival at the end of the month.

Well I don’t know of anything else that can be of interest so I will leave it at that and finish by saying happy birthday to those celebrating and a happy anniversary if you are some of those hanging in there. To those just not feeling the best we send you our best wishes for a speedy recovery. Happy days everyone.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me