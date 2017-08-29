Campbell’s Bay LIZANNE KLUKE lwkluke@tlb.sympatico.ca

What a picture perfect weekend. The weather was great for our summer festival. The attendance was good and it all went off without a hitch. The crowd seemed to enjoy everything we had to offer.

The children enjoyed the entertainment that was planned for them. Raymond and Rose Shea and their family did a marvellous job of the food concession, as usual and everything was delicious.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me