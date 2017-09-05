Campbell’s Bay LIZANNE KLUKE lwkluke@tlb.sympatico.ca

Well, Mother Nature had her way again and we lost out. She is the boss. At least we had Saturday. I hope it didn’t dampen things too badly at Shawville Fair.

For those of you who are not on social media I can give you the final results of our profits for the Summer Festival. Our total net profit was $14,627.80. I say wow and thank you to all who came out and supported us. We truly appreciate it.

