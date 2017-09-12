Campbell’s Bay LIZANNE KLUKE lwkluke@tlb.sympatico.ca

The weather was perfect for the children and youth ball tournament held at the R.A. on Saturday and Sunday. There was no rain which made it perfect for them. There were a good number of spectators which is always nice for the kids and it makes them try harder I am sure, when they know someone is watching.

Fern and Helen Laliberté had a special celebration on the weekend of Sept. 2. Their son David with his son Ryan with his son Gabriel were all there to visit and celebrate Helen’s birthday on Sept. 3 and Ryan’s on Sept. 2. They went to the fire hall where the men put on bunker suits and posed for a four generation picture. They are all volunteer fire fighters and they hope the youngest will do the same when he grows up. They had a wonderful celebration.

