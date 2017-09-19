Campbell’s Bay LIZANNE KLUKE lwkluke@tlb.sympatico.ca

How about that? Here’s summer. That’s okay we will take it.

People had a last kick at the cat on the river but there were not many out on Sunday anyway.

I don’t think too much went on in town last week as far as I know.

The Legion held a golf tournament on Saturday at Mickey Creek with approximately 50 players.

