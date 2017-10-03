Campbell’s Bay LIZANNE KLUKE lwkluke@tlb.sympatico.ca

What can we talk about today? Wow, an attack in Edmonton, knife attack in France, shootings in Las Vegas! Every day there is something else.

God bless our little towns. The only noise this past weekend was German music and trucks and tractors roaring at Oktoberfest in Ladysmith. There was a good crowd as usual and many campers. It was a bit on the cool side but that was okay.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me