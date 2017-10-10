Campbell’s Bay LIZANNE KLUKE lwkluke@tlb.sympatico.ca

I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving. It is a special time of year and the weather was not too bad.

So now we move onto Halloween. Speaking of which, Chris and Wendy Kensley have things fully decorated as they do every year. They put a lot into it so it is worth the drive by their place just to see it.

Father Ghislain is home from the Congo and he is doing pretty good. He looks okay. I think he still needs some recuperating time. We wish him the best and are happy to have him back among us.

