Campbell’s Bay LIZANNE KLUKE lwkluke@tlb.sympatico.ca

Well, we got some new pavement again. It is a continuation of last year on Leslie Street and it was much needed. There is only one small part now that remains to be done on that particular street. Every little bit helps.

We really need to congratulate our MNA Mr. André Fortin who was named Transport Minister last week. He is now in the cabinet, good for him. He is young and energetic and I assume he caught the eye of Premier Couillard and was given the promotion.

