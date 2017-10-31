Campbell’s Bay LIZANNE KLUKE lwkluke@tlb.sympatico.ca

I guess it’s fall now so we will slowly settle in.

There is a lot of work going on at Langford’s Depanneur. Some say there will be extra seating for the coffee shop, some say extra parking. Whatever it is, it will be welcome.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me