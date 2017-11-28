Campbell’s Bay LIZANNE KLUKE lwkluke@tlb.sympatico.ca

Everything is pretty ho hum in town. I think everyone and their cousins were all away Friday and Saturday for black Friday. Things should be back to normal this week so there will be people around. Small businesses can’t compete with all those big box stores and big malls. We hang on by the skin of our teeth. Looks like snow will be here to stay so by now we should all have our snow tires on. We all kind of got caught off guard, I know I did, but the weather was just so nice in the fall that we were not thinking of all that stuff.

