Campbell’s Bay LIZANNE KLUKE lwkluke@tlb.sympatico.ca

Congratulations to everyone who took the time to be in the Santa Claus Parade on Saturday. It was super fantastic.

We had regular participants and new participants which made it so spectacular.

Thank you to all who took the time to make it so great. The street was lined on both sides to see the parade go by. I don`t know who Santa sent down to take his place this year but it looked like Santa himself showed up this year.

