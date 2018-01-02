Campbell’s Bay LIZANNE KLUKE lwkluke@tlb.sympatico.ca

Happy New Year to everyone, good health and happiness is wished to all.

The Christmas celebrations at St. John’s Church were beautiful and enjoyed by many. We must not forget they don’t just happen. A lot of work goes into it so we must thank everyone who took the time to help make things special. The decorating, the music, the manger, the live nativity and all the children participating! It was beautiful. Thanks to all and I am sure I speak for everyone.

A special thank you to Fr. Christian who worked so hard with so many masses in three different parishes. He did it all by himself and just kept on smiling through it all. What dedication.

Atholl Smith reported that he is now retired from the fire department after 60 years of service. Congratulations to him.

