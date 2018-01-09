Campbell’s Bay LIZANNE KLUKE lwkluke@tlb.sympatico.ca

Well, what are we going to talk about today? No one is moving around if it is not necessary, they are not going out. I feel the same.

There is a lot of sadness in the news, tragedies that have happened due to the cold weather.

Our thoughts are with the young family in Bryson that lost their home and their belongings on New Year’s Eve. They have two small children, tragic.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me