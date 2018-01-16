Campbell’s Bay LIZANNE KLUKE lwkluke@tlb.sympatico.ca

Well, here we go again. There is nothing new and not even anything old to talk about. No one is moving around because it is too cold so I haven’t heard anything.

Apparently this particular Monday of this week is called Blue Monday. That’s when everybody has the January blahs and the Christmas Visa bills are in and people would just love to escape to the south.

It could be much worse, we could have had the weather from the Maritimes, Newfoundland and New Brunswick in particular, so really we are okay.

